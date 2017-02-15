Joey Ragali's "Oddity" Part Joey stomps out tricks with brute force, doing the heavy-lifting in every direction. His enders over a tall af bump-to-bar are absolutely buck nasty!

Nick Merlino's "Oddity" Part Merlino unloads his deep arsenal of tricks on serious double-black-diamond terrain. Did he really nollie into that front feebs? Goddamn...

Nick Merlino Interview Getting paid to surf, sobriety benders, battling depression and street comedy—Nick Merlino's mind is a beautiful garden. Dig in. Just don't touch the wallpaper.

Ryan Spencer's "Oddity" Part Ryan sees spots through a different lens and attacks them his own special way: with refreshing tricks and a full-speed approach. What’s not to love?

Ryan Spencer Interview After checking out his explosive Oddity part, peep what gets Ryan psyched to shred. Spoiler alert: it ain't countin' stairs.

Corey Glick's "Oddity" Part Maybe you’ve seen Glick skate before or caught his interview in the mag, but nothing can prepare for this onslaught of GNAR. This part is all killer, no filler. Buckle up...

Corey Glick Interview You've seen his amazing moves, now get to know Gurney, Illinois' favorite son. How much of a favorite? Well, he's banned from his own high school. From the March 2017 issue.

Meet the Foundation Team Who are the madmen you’re about to witness wreaking havoc in the Oddity video? Click here to find out...

Foundation's "Oddity" Teaser The team laid it all on the line and the result is one of the heaviest, hammer-laden full lengths imaginable. We’ll be showing select parts, starting Monday with Corey Glick, before premiering the whole enchilada later in the week.