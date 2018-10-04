Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

John Dilorenzo's "Silhouette" Part

4/10/2018

He’s been a non-stop footy producing beast this last year and it’s safe to say Dilo is no longer on the down-low. Last trick is so buck!

  • 3/28/2018

    PHX AM 2018 Video

    PHX AM 2018 Video
    Skateboarding is progressing at an unfathomable rate and there’s no better proof than the talent pool at PHX AM. Things just get heavier and heavier each year. Congrats to Ivan Monteiro for taking home the top spot!
  • 3/28/2018

    PHX AM Weekend 2018 Photos

    PHX AM Weekend 2018 Photos
    Cowtown’s 17th annual PHX AM contest presented by Vans was hectic! Check out some photos here.
  • 3/19/2018

    Golden Foytime: SOTY & Friends Go Big Down Under

    Golden Foytime: SOTY &amp; Friends Go Big Down Under
    Handrails, homies and the heaviest SOTY yet—this rip ride to Oz shows that Jamie Foy is just getting started. Hell yeah, boys!
  • 3/15/2018

    SOTY Video Premiere

    SOTY Video Premiere
    The SOTY Oz Video premiered in Long Beach a few nights ago and all the good homies came out to get a sneak peek. Peep game and get ready for the vid dropping soon! 
  • 2/21/2018

    Florida Daze "Tangerine" Montage

    Florida Daze &quot;Tangerine&quot; Montage
    Florida’s rich skateboarding history amplifies every year, with more and more talent emerging from the Sunshine State. Here’s a new montage from the Florida Daze crew, most of whom have carved their way out west.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.