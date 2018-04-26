Jordan Maxham's "Lil' Monsters" Part
4/26/2018
Jordan avoids normal rails altogether, carefully selecting only the sketchiest ones around, grinding and sliding his way through harm's way.
11/10/2017
Blind's "For Days" VideoBeckett fires up the vertical assault before TJ, Sewa and company unleash the tech wizardry. Then Yuto brings down the curtains, making the impossible way too easy. Damn!
11/08/2017
Blind's "For Days" TeaserBlind is back with a new short video featuring the whole squad. Premieres here on Friday.
11/07/2017
Classics: Cody McEntire's Bigspin - Back to the BergAs if Wallenberg isn’t gnarly enough, the chaos of this 2009 contest made it even more hectic. Cody talks about his all-or-nothing bigspin attempts.
9/22/2017
Jordan Maxham's "Grizzly Grip" PartJordan possesses a bottomless bag of tricks and he unleashes his arsenal on an array of hard-to-skate spots. That overcrook popout at the end? Damn!
8/17/2017
Hall Of Meat: Jordan MaxhamJordan almost stomps this unique roll-away but catches a face smack instead.