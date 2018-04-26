Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Jordan Maxham's "Lil' Monsters" Part

4/26/2018

Jordan avoids normal rails altogether, carefully selecting only the sketchiest ones around, grinding and sliding his way through harm's way.

  • 11/10/2017

    Blind's "For Days" Video

    Blind&#039;s &quot;For Days&quot; Video
    Beckett fires up the vertical assault before TJ, Sewa and company unleash the tech wizardry. Then Yuto brings down the curtains, making the impossible way too easy. Damn!
  • 11/08/2017

    Blind's "For Days" Teaser

    Blind&#039;s &quot;For Days&quot; Teaser
    Blind is back with a new short video featuring the whole squad. Premieres here on Friday.
  • 11/07/2017

    Classics: Cody McEntire's Bigspin - Back to the Berg

    Classics: Cody McEntire&#039;s Bigspin - Back to the Berg
    As if Wallenberg isn’t gnarly enough, the chaos of this 2009 contest made it even more hectic. Cody talks about his all-or-nothing bigspin attempts. 
  • 9/22/2017

    Jordan Maxham's "Grizzly Grip" Part

    Jordan Maxham&#039;s &quot;Grizzly Grip&quot; Part
    Jordan possesses a bottomless bag of tricks and he unleashes his arsenal on an array of hard-to-skate spots. That overcrook popout at the end? Damn!
  • 8/17/2017

    Hall Of Meat: Jordan Maxham

    Hall Of Meat: Jordan Maxham
    Jordan almost stomps this unique roll-away but catches a face smack instead.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.