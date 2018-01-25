Julian Lewis' "Analogue" Part

Patrick Praman's "Analogue" Part There are lots of people out there making noise, but Patrick really warrants the attention. This dude RIPS. We expect to be seeing lots more from him in the years to come...

"Analogue" Montage Transmitting from North Carolina, filmer John Evans put together a great independent full-length video. Click though for a ripping montage of all the homies and a link to buy the whole enchilada.

The Analogue Video Teaser The Analogue video is now available on DVD. Watch the teaser and order your copy here.

ANALOGUE Promo Check out the new Analogue promo for their video dropping this month.