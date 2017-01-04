Thrasher Magazine

Justin Drysen's "Gango" Part

4/01/2017

Quick feet, unique trick selection, and a style all his own. We like what Justin brings to the table. Keep it coming, G!

    The Good Homies: Skatepark Scorchers

    Oz has the best parks and we brought the heaviest ATV crew. Watch Kyle, Skankie, Ishod, Pilz, Zion, Lopez, Dollin and the boys as they dismantle some killer 'crete Down Unda!
    Mind of Marius: Hawaii

    Marius lands in the middle of paradise on a WeedMaps trip with the likes of Boo, Braydon, T-Gunz, and Jaws. Good squad, good times, great vibes.
    The Follow Up: Louie Lopez

    Louie's Spitfire part left a trail of melted urethane across browsers worldwide. Now read why Louie rides the fire and learn how to take a piss on a dance floor and a dump in the woods. This shit's important, kids!
    SKATELINE: 03.28.2017

    Charlie Blair goes pro, Marc Johnson talks to his shoes, GX1000 gets gnarly and more in today's episode of Skateline.
    Unwashed: Aidan Campbell's "Oddity" Part

    In a video full of stand-out parts, Aidan’s was something special. This guy is an absolute ATV animal! Now let’s dive into the raw behind-the-scenes footage. Enjoy...
    The Good Homies: Na-Kel Smith

    A heartfelt interview from a one-of-a-kind skater, Na-Kel shares his thoughts on subjects as varied as Donald Trump, the Mag and what it takes to be a SOTY.
    PHX AM 2017: Video

    It’s that time of year, when the young bucks descend upon the desert for Cowtown’s amateur extravaganza. The future is looking gnarly! Congrats to Jagger Eaton for claiming the top spot!
    The Good Homies: Zion Wright

    The youngest dude on the SOTY trip, Mr. Wright is an ATV dynamo unafraid to rock an all-pink kit. Read on!
    GX1000: Adrenaline Junkie

    In most places, landing your trick means a victory lap, with a high-five or hug from the bros. But not always in San Francisco. Putting four wheels down is just the first step. What comes next is the main event. It’s all about the hills…
    The Good Homies: Daan Van Der Linden

    The hellion from Holland, Skankie talks tents, lost pizza, McTwists and battling little people of the Irish persuasion in this exclusive interview. As seen in the April 2017 issue – with bonus photos!
