Justin Drysen's "sml. Wheels" Part
11/29/2017
Justin is a special talent and there will be lots more from him in the years to come. Quick feet, cat-like reflexes, and board control up the wazoo, he makes everything happen so fast.
-
7/17/2017
Sml. World Ep. 1Mark Suciu, Sammy Montano, and Justin Drysen cruise around the Long Beach area.
-
7/08/2017
"Deep Fried Over Easy" VideoHere's a full-length treat from lensman Cody Thompson featuring some raw rippers such as Sean Greene, Zack Krull, Jamal Gibbs, Taylor Nida and more. Get ready to have your brain deep fried from some of these amazing clips.
-
4/01/2017
Justin Drysen's "Gango" PartQuick feet, unique trick selection, and a style all his own. We like what Justin brings to the table. Keep it coming, G!
-
8/08/2016
sml. Wheels x SkatePALChris Jones and Sammy Montano skate around London in this clip for the new sml. wheels x SkatePAL wheel. Check it out.
-
2/17/2016
Sammy Montano's "sml. wheels" PartSpot selection, style, and creativity are crucial. Sammy shreds, and he looks good doing it.