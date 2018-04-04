Kader Sylla's "Weak Sauce" Part
4/04/2018
We could tell you that Kader is the future, but that would be an injustice, because he’s killing it RIGHT NOW. Looking forward to watching this guy shred for many years to come...
-
3/28/2018
PHX AM 2018 VideoSkateboarding is progressing at an unfathomable rate and there’s no better proof than the talent pool at PHX AM. Things just get heavier and heavier each year. Congrats to Ivan Monteiro for taking home the top spot!
-
3/28/2018
PHX AM Weekend 2018 PhotosCowtown’s 17th annual PHX AM contest presented by Vans was hectic! Check out some photos here.
-
3/22/2018
Lower Bob’s P-Stone Invitational PhotosAntihero and Thrasher put on an invite-only contest at Lower Bobs to celebrate life of P-Stone. With a cast of characters that P-Stone knew and loved in attendance, the revs were at an all-time high and the skating and hijinx were top shelf. Thanks to everyone for coming out and keeping it PMA! Stone is smiling down, no doubt. —Joe Brook
-
3/21/2018
Lower Bob’s P-Stone Invitational VideoLower Bottom in Oakland has the homegrown DIY spot with Preston’s grill. It was a fitting place to have an invite-only Thrasher and Antihero collab contest. From Royce and Ox to Red and Marty, it was all thriller no filler. –Jake Phelps
-
3/15/2018
My Indy's: Kader SyllaDig in with Kader Sylla in this Installment of "My Indys," as he talks big truck grooves, and gets some licks at Pedlow Park.