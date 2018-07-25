Kevin Baekkel's "Pro Remix" Part
Creature dipped into the the Baekkel archives to construct this remix of the upmost gnar. PRO AF indeed!
Jimmy Wilkins' "Pro Division" PartJimmy backs up his promotion to the Creature Fiends pro ranks with one helluva video part. There’s too many WTF moments in here that you have to just see for yourself.
Creature Skateboards: Gravette Part 3When Creature made their last video, Gravette came to the table with enough clips for three parts.
Indy's "No Meat Pies, No Glory!" VideoIndependent sent a stacked roster down to OZ for an all-out spot blitz. This edit is chock full of hammers from start to finish. HEAVY.
Kevin Bækkel for BronsonThe Hammer is full throttle at all times. Enjoy this ripping clip of Kevin Bækkel going full bore at an infamous beachfront stack of real estate.
NOR Smokes Holiday with Bækkel & MartinezCreature went to Oslo and Hamar, Norway with Kevin Bækkel and Milton Martinez to check out Kevin's homeland and skate some spots.