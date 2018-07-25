Kevin Baekkel's "Pro Remix" Part

Jimmy Wilkins' "Pro Division" Part Jimmy backs up his promotion to the Creature Fiends pro ranks with one helluva video part. There’s too many WTF moments in here that you have to just see for yourself.

Creature Skateboards: Gravette Part 3 When Creature made their last video, Gravette came to the table with enough clips for three parts.

Indy's "No Meat Pies, No Glory!" Video Independent sent a stacked roster down to OZ for an all-out spot blitz. This edit is chock full of hammers from start to finish. HEAVY.

Kevin Bækkel for Bronson The Hammer is full throttle at all times. Enjoy this ripping clip of Kevin Bækkel going full bore at an infamous beachfront stack of real estate.