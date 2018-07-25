Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Kevin Baekkel's "Pro Remix" Part

7/25/2018

Creature dipped into the the Baekkel archives to construct this remix of the upmost gnar. PRO AF indeed!

  • 7/18/2018

    Jimmy Wilkins' "Pro Division" Part

    Jimmy Wilkins&#039; &quot;Pro Division&quot; Part
    Jimmy backs up his promotion to the Creature Fiends pro ranks with one helluva video part. There’s too many WTF moments in here that you have to just see for yourself.
  • 7/12/2018

    Creature Skateboards: Gravette Part 3

    Creature Skateboards: Gravette Part 3
    When Creature made their last video, Gravette came to the table with enough clips for three parts.
  • 7/09/2018

    Indy's "No Meat Pies, No Glory!" Video

    Indy&#039;s &quot;No Meat Pies, No Glory!&quot; Video
    Independent sent a stacked roster down to OZ for an all-out spot blitz. This edit is chock full of hammers from start to finish. HEAVY.
  • 7/09/2018

    Kevin Bækkel for Bronson

    Kevin Bækkel for Bronson
    The Hammer is full throttle at all times. Enjoy this ripping clip of Kevin Bækkel going full bore at an infamous beachfront stack of real estate.
  • 7/06/2018

    NOR Smokes Holiday with Bækkel & Martinez

    NOR Smokes Holiday with Bækkel &amp; Martinez
    Creature went to Oslo and Hamar, Norway with Kevin Bækkel and Milton Martinez to check out Kevin's homeland and skate some spots.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.