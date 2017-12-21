Kevin Bilyeu's "Sabotage 5" Part
12/21/2017
The ledge expertise continues with another part from the Sabotage crew. From Muni to the rubble of LOVE, Kevin handles biz with style.
Get the Sabotage 5 DVD here.
12/22/2017
Tore Bevivino's "Sabotage 5" PartTore's got relentless technical skills and one of the best Italian names in the game. This part rips, squeezing every last ounce of juice from LOVE’s ledges.
12/22/2017
Kevin Liedtke's "Sabotage 5" PartMore East Coast heat in the dead of winter, Kevin wrangles ledges with precision while also tackling some heavier terrain. Lots to LOVE.
12/20/2017
Brian Panebianco's "Sabotage 5" PartHe’s often handling the camera, but Brian is a legend on the ledges. He gave his heart and soul to LOVE Park and this part is one hell of a goodbye.
12/20/2017
Zach Panebianco's "Sabotage 5" PartStomping out clips and socking up faces, Zach finds lines in the ruins of LOVE and even gets a trick over a blood gap. Ha!
12/19/2017
Joey O'Brien's "Sabotage 5" PartJoey is an equal opportunity destroyer of all terrain, including Cadillacs. We’ve got a few Sabotage parts in store for you this week, starting with this ripride from Mr O’Brien.