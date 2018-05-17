Kilian Zehnder's "K to Z" Part
Filmed mostly in and around Zurich, Kilian Zehnder’s K to Z video part is an all-out assault on some European dream terrain. The Boulevard is hot!
The Follow Up: Kilian ZehnderDanny Montoya raps with Kilian about his new Boulevard part, how he learned to speak Portuguese and why it’s important to skate everything. Who knew G-funk was popular with the youth of Switzerland?
Gronze Island - Episode 1 - Gran CanariaMax Geronzi, Kilian, Deedz and posse kick off a new feature with a voyage to the Canary Islands. Next stop… Sicily!
FOFA Hardware's "In Motion" VideoThis team is stacked with heavy hitting young bucks, from Sacramento to the Old World, and their latest montage is simmering with heat.
Double Rock: FOFAThe FOFA hardwear homies hit up Double Rock and and got buck with their bolts. Everybody came correct but Miles Silvas closed the curtains on the session.
Boulevard Barges JapanThe Boulevard boys beelined it for Japan to shred some spots and piss off some pedestrians. The only one who ended up in the hospital was the filmer…