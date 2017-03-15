Thrasher Magazine

Kilian Zehnder's "Official" Part

3/15/2017

Kilian blends technical skill with a wide variety of tricks you just don’t see very often. Throw in a guest appearance from Miles Silvas and you’ve got yourself a real gem. Enjoy...

