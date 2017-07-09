Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

King of the Road 2016: Best of Jamie Foy

9/07/2017

Monster rails, sketchy ditches, mannequin hands – Big Boy Foy can do it all (except vegetables.) Check the highlights from one of the heaviest KOTR skaters of all time!

  • 9/07/2017

    King of the Road 2016: Best of Jamie Foy

    King of the Road 2016: Best of Jamie Foy
    Monster rails, sketchy ditches, mannequin hands – Big Boy Foy can do it all (except vegetables.) Check the highlights from one of the heaviest KOTR skaters of all time!
  • 9/07/2017

    Jackson Pilz's "MVP" Part

    Jackson Pilz's "MVP" Part
    Pilz went ballistic on KOTR, guiding enjoi to the crown, so elevation to pro status is much deserved. Here’s a montage of all Jackson's mind-bending, point-tallying maneuvers. 
  • 9/07/2017

    King of the Road 2016: Highest, Longest, Most Winners

    King of the Road 2016: Highest, Longest, Most Winners
    Biggest rail, best prank, MVP – check out who won what in the heaviest KOTR of all time. Watch it now, free, worldwide! See you next summer.
  • 9/07/2017

    Enjoi Wins King of the Road Season 2!

    Enjoi Wins King of the Road Season 2!
    In the most closely-matched KOTR ever, panda powerhouse enjoi blazed into first place, no small thanks to MVPs Samarria Brevard and Jackson Pilz, the latter of whom was surprised with his first pro model. Congrats to enjoi as well as worthy f—kin’ adversaries, Creature (2nd) and Deathwish (3rd.) Check the awards photos and watch the final Viceland episode now!
  • 9/07/2017

    King of the Road Season 2: Finale Teaser

    King of the Road Season 2: Finale Teaser
    The points are tallied and the KOTR teams have traded their handcuffs and unitards for suits and ties. Find out who won this thing Thursday at 9:00 pm on Viceland!
  • 9/07/2017

    King of the Road 2016: Webisode 10

    King of the Road 2016: Webisode 10
    Hawaii feels the heat as the teams check off more insane moves. Eating dreadlocks, pole jamming with Hartsel and skating a floating ramp? Yeah, KOTR kills! Available free worldwide!
  • 9/07/2017

    King of the Road Season 2: Episode 10

    King of the Road Season 2: Episode 10
    Creature surfs the North Shore, enjoi battles Wallows and Deathwish samples Spam but the big showdown on the floating Volcom ramp awaits. Watch this LAST EPISODE before the finale now! (U.S. only) Free webisode worldwide on Tuesday.
  • 9/07/2017

    King of the Road Season 2: The Skatercross Race

    King of the Road Season 2: The Skatercross Race
    Perhaps the most frustrating moments of King of the Road so far.
  • 9/07/2017

    King of the Road Season 2: Jef Hartsel

    King of the Road Season 2: Jef Hartsel
    Enjoi meets up with streetstyle pioneer Jef Hartsel for a little pole jammin'. Next stop: Wallows!
  • 9/07/2017

    King of the Road Season 2: "Hawaii Psycho Jam" Teaser

    King of the Road Season 2: "Hawaii Psycho Jam" Teaser
    It's hell in paradise as the KOTR crews grind out their last remaining tricks. Watch the last full episode this Thursday at 9 pm on Viceland!
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.