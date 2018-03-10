King of the Road Season 3: Highest, Longest, Most Awards (2018)
10/03/2018
Watch all the prize-winning moves out of the infamous KOTR book. Triple-set grind to body varial beats handrail rock fakie?! Discuss among yourselves.
10/02/2018
Element’s “Peace” Video PremiereWith some help from an insanely talented skate team, Jon Miner nailed it again! This may be the best video offering Element has dropped to date. Check out some photos from the premiere last Friday night at the Montalban Theater in Hollywood and then get yourself a copy of this vid ASAP!
10/02/2018
New from RealNew pro boards from Robbie Brockel, Dennis Busenitz, Ishod Wair, Tommy Guerrero, Chima Ferguson, Davis Torgerson, Zion Wright, Kelly Bird, Kyle Walker, Jake Donnelly and much more.
9/28/2018
Real Skateboards presents Out of Sight: Treasure Island DIYSee how this crew of renegade DIY builders took their ideas to City Hall and turned a desolate tennis court into an approved public skatepark.
9/28/2018
Dakota Servold for Bones WheelsDakota Servold comes through with a minute of footage for Bones wheels. Check it out.
9/21/2018
Hall of Meat: Jamie FoyThis is like watching a superhero lose all of his powers. Jamie is one of the most fearless skaters of all time but here he gets devastated. We love ya, Jamie! You good?