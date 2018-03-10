King of the Road Season 3: Highest, Longest, Most Awards (2018)

Element’s “Peace” Video Premiere With some help from an insanely talented skate team, Jon Miner nailed it again! This may be the best video offering Element has dropped to date. Check out some photos from the premiere last Friday night at the Montalban Theater in Hollywood and then get yourself a copy of this vid ASAP!

New from Real New pro boards from Robbie Brockel, Dennis Busenitz, Ishod Wair, Tommy Guerrero, Chima Ferguson, Davis Torgerson, Zion Wright, Kelly Bird, Kyle Walker, Jake Donnelly and much more.

Real Skateboards presents Out of Sight: Treasure Island DIY See how this crew of renegade DIY builders took their ideas to City Hall and turned a desolate tennis court into an approved public skatepark.

Dakota Servold for Bones Wheels Dakota Servold comes through with a minute of footage for Bones wheels. Check it out.