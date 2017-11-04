Kirby is Pro! Video

Mashers: Mash Up These edits are so sick. You never know what the next clip will be as you take quantum leaps between different terrain and various skaters. Featuring too many names to mention here.

Taylor Kirby's Pro Surprise Photos The House Skateshop in Vista, CA played host to a full lot of Deathwishers eager to catch a signature from the team or a glimpse of Taylor Kirby’s new Shep Dawgs 5 part. Check out some photos here.

Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part The most electrifying skater from one of the rockin'est crews rolling, you'll know why Deathwish turned Kirby pro before you get to the first guitar solo. Crank this joint to 11 and watch Kirby send it!

PHX AM 2017: Video It’s that time of year, when the young bucks descend upon the desert for Cowtown’s amateur extravaganza. The future is looking gnarly! Congrats to Jagger Eaton for claiming the top spot!