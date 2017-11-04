Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Kirby is Pro! Video

4/11/2017

The Deathwish squad got together to hit a couple parks before surprising Kirby with his first pro board. Congrats!

  • 4/12/2017

    Mashers: Mash Up

    Mashers: Mash Up
    These edits are so sick. You never know what the next clip will be as you take quantum leaps between different terrain and various skaters. Featuring too many names to mention here.
  • 4/11/2017

    Taylor Kirby's Pro Surprise Photos

    Taylor Kirby&#039;s Pro Surprise Photos
    The House Skateshop in Vista, CA played host to a full lot of Deathwishers eager to catch a signature from the team or a glimpse of Taylor Kirby’s new Shep Dawgs 5 part. Check out some photos here.
  • 4/10/2017

    Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part

    Taylor Kirby&#039;s &quot;Shep Dawgs 5&quot; Part
    The most electrifying skater from one of the rockin'est crews rolling, you'll know why Deathwish turned Kirby pro before you get to the first guitar solo. Crank this joint to 11 and watch Kirby send it!
  • 3/27/2017

    PHX AM 2017: Video

    PHX AM 2017: Video
    It’s that time of year, when the young bucks descend upon the desert for Cowtown’s amateur extravaganza. The future is looking gnarly! Congrats to Jagger Eaton for claiming the top spot!
  • 3/27/2017

    PHX AM 2017: Photos

    PHX AM 2017: Photos
    The 16th annual PHX AM presented by Vans and Cowtown took place this weekend. Check out some photos here.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.