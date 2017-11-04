Kirby is Pro! Video
4/11/2017
The Deathwish squad got together to hit a couple parks before surprising Kirby with his first pro board. Congrats!
4/12/2017
Mashers: Mash UpThese edits are so sick. You never know what the next clip will be as you take quantum leaps between different terrain and various skaters. Featuring too many names to mention here.
4/11/2017
Taylor Kirby's Pro Surprise PhotosThe House Skateshop in Vista, CA played host to a full lot of Deathwishers eager to catch a signature from the team or a glimpse of Taylor Kirby’s new Shep Dawgs 5 part. Check out some photos here.
4/10/2017
Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" PartThe most electrifying skater from one of the rockin'est crews rolling, you'll know why Deathwish turned Kirby pro before you get to the first guitar solo. Crank this joint to 11 and watch Kirby send it!
3/27/2017
PHX AM 2017: VideoIt’s that time of year, when the young bucks descend upon the desert for Cowtown’s amateur extravaganza. The future is looking gnarly! Congrats to Jagger Eaton for claiming the top spot!
3/27/2017
PHX AM 2017: PhotosThe 16th annual PHX AM presented by Vans and Cowtown took place this weekend. Check out some photos here.