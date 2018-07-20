Thrasher Magazine

KOTR Season 3: Webisode 2 (2018)

7/20/2018

Element attacks Sacto with help from Cardiel, Carroll and Chico gives Real an early-90s makeover and the F Troop battles flat bars with the Pizza crew. Plus bonus tricks and always available free worldwide! Get there, purists!

