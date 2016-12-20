Kyle Walker's "No Other Way" RAW FILES

SOTY Party 2016 The 2016 SOTY party was a major rager! Thanks to everybody that came out, watched the vids or read the mag in '16. Skateboarding is the best shit ever.

Best Of 2016: Kyle Walker From Real’s Surveillance tapes, to Volcom’s Holy Stokes, and of course Vans’ No Other Way - Kyle Walker carved his name into skateboarding history. We remixed his Greatest Hits from throughout the year to make a Mega-Part that’ll blow your mind. Ladies and Gents, your 2016 Skater of the Year!

SOTY 2016: Kyle Walker We bronzed Ernie Torres and sent him off to deliver the ultimate surprise. Congratulations, Kyle Walker! From Real’s “Surveillance” vids to Holy Stokes to the recent Vans part, K-Walks put it down like a champ all year!

The Follow Up: Cody Green and Ryan Lovell Vans dropped a bombshell with "No Other Way." We caught up with filmmakers Green and Lovell to find out how this gem came together.