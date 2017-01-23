Thrasher Magazine

Lacey Baker's "My World" Part

1/23/2017

Skateboarding has long been dominated by primarily male participation, but the women are rising up and growing in numbers, and we love it. This video part shatters every preconceived notion of girls vs boys. Technically incredible and thoroughly enjoyable, Lacey Baker just brought down the house. Hell YES!

