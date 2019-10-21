Leo Romero's "Programming Injection" Part
CJ Collins' "Programming Injection" Toy Machine PartLil dude, but the skating is humongous. CJ has style way beyond his years and an arsenal of tricks that’ll serve him well into his very bright future.
Myles Willard InterviewA Thrasher cover, full Toy Machine video part and an interview in the mag—all in a few months? Myles Willard’s journey has just begun and he’s off to a damn fine start. From the Nov. issue. You know, the one made out of paper.
Blake Carpenter's "Programming Injection" Toy Machine PartBlake is so damn good and makes it look too damn easy. FS heel fakie nosegrind down a Hubba ledge, just tossed in the middle of a part? Damn, homie!
Myles Willard's "Programming Injection" Toy Machine PartHis brain-bending wallride graced the cover of our May issue, and now his new Toy part is here to melt your face. Baltimore’s Myles Willard is a force of nature.
Toy Machine's "Programming Injection" PremiereCome out to see Toy Machine's Programming Injection on October 4th in Costa Mesa. Details here.