Rough Cut: Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" Part

Louie Lopez's "Cons CTAS Pro Colorway" Party Louie's recent Spitfire part scorched a hole in the Internet and just last night Cons surprised him with a colorway of their CTAS Pro shoe. Check out some photos here.

Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" Part Lizzie sets the skateboarding world ablaze, crushing coping, taking flight, and even flipping herself upside down. HEAVY part!

Lizzie Armanto Interview Lizzie holds nothing back in this in-depth interview and talks about the highs, lows and in-betweens of her journey to being a pro.

Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" Teaser Fresh off her elevation to the pro ranks, Lizzie delivers one hell of a video part. It premieres here on Monday.