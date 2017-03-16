Thrasher Magazine

Lizzie's Pro! Video

3/16/2017

A casual backyard vert session turns into the surprise of a lifetime. Congrats Lizzie!

    Burnout: Lizzie's Pro!

    Teammates, legends and bros converge at the local ramp to surprise Lizzie Armanto with her spankin' new Thrasher cover and first Birdhouse pro model. How sweet it is!
