Luan Oliveira's "Week Long Cruise" Part
4/26/2017
Here’s a slice of life from Luan, all filmed in a week. Effortless lines, and a flick so quick we need slo-mo just to see it flip. The man is on another level...
-
4/25/2017
SKATELINE: 04.25.2017Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" part, Luan Oliveira, the new Shane O'Neil, Johan Stuckey's WKND part and more in today's episode of Skateline.
-
1/10/2017
Luan Oliveira's "One For All" PartQuick feet. Technical pop. Luan does Luan from Brazil to Spain, LA and beyond. Watch his new part "One For All" here.
-
12/04/2015
SOTY 2015: FinalistsWe'll be announcing the 2015 Skater of the Year very soon, but until then check out our top 13 finalists and let us know who YOU think should take the only award that matters.
-
12/02/2015
SOTY 2015: Pro's PicksThousands and thousands of votes have been cast for SOTY, but what do the pros have to say? Who are the big dogs punching on their ballot?
-
12/01/2015
SKATELINE: 12.01.2015Luan's run for SOTY, Midler's GoPro grind, Lee Yankou's "Bath Salts", Tony Hawk's loop and more in today's episode.