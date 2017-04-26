Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Luan Oliveira's "Week Long Cruise" Part

4/26/2017

Here’s a slice of life from Luan, all filmed in a week. Effortless lines, and a flick so quick we need slo-mo just to see it flip. The man is on another level...

  • 4/25/2017

    SKATELINE: 04.25.2017

    SKATELINE: 04.25.2017
    Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" part, Luan Oliveira, the new Shane O'Neil, Johan Stuckey's WKND part and more in today's episode of Skateline.
  • 1/10/2017

    Luan Oliveira's "One For All" Part

    Luan Oliveira&#039;s &quot;One For All&quot; Part
    Quick feet. Technical pop. Luan does Luan from Brazil to Spain, LA and beyond. Watch his new part "One For All" here.
  • 12/04/2015

    SOTY 2015: Finalists

    SOTY 2015: Finalists
    We'll be announcing the 2015 Skater of the Year very soon, but until then check out our top 13 finalists and let us know who YOU think should take the only award that matters.
  • 12/02/2015

    SOTY 2015: Pro's Picks

    SOTY 2015: Pro&#039;s Picks
    Thousands and thousands of votes have been cast for SOTY, but what do the pros have to say? Who are the big dogs punching on their ballot?
  • 12/01/2015

    SKATELINE: 12.01.2015

    SKATELINE: 12.01.2015
    Luan's run for SOTY, Midler's GoPro grind, Lee Yankou's "Bath Salts", Tony Hawk's loop and more in today's episode.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.