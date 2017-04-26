Luan Oliveira's "Week Long Cruise" Part

SKATELINE: 04.25.2017 Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" part, Luan Oliveira, the new Shane O'Neil, Johan Stuckey's WKND part and more in today's episode of Skateline.

Luan Oliveira's "One For All" Part Quick feet. Technical pop. Luan does Luan from Brazil to Spain, LA and beyond. Watch his new part "One For All" here.

SOTY 2015: Finalists We'll be announcing the 2015 Skater of the Year very soon, but until then check out our top 13 finalists and let us know who YOU think should take the only award that matters.

SOTY 2015: Pro's Picks Thousands and thousands of votes have been cast for SOTY, but what do the pros have to say? Who are the big dogs punching on their ballot?