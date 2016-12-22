Magnified: Bucky Lasek

Magnified: Dakota Servold Dakota is no stranger to the beastly boardslide, but this rail is a whopper even by his standards.

Magnified: Pedro Delfino It required slams and sweat (and a Rhino headache) but Pedro unlocks the secret to an unusual trick.

Magnified: Windsor James Windsor’s been jumping on them bars for years and he ain’t slowing down anytime soon. After a couple tumbles he handles this double kink like a seasoned vet.

Magnified: Austyn Gillette This spot has all the lurkings of a meltdown waiting to happen. Austyn weaves through the run-up, lands into some crust, and ducks through a sketchy roll-away to victory.