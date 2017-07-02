Magnified: Corey Glick
2/07/2017
Corey goes the hard way, opting to alley-oop his 180 nosegrind over the top. Heavy move on hefty Hubba ledge.
2/06/2017
Foundation's "Oddity" NorCal PremiereFoundation will be screening Oddity in San Jose Feb. 8th with tunes supplied by DJ Corey Duffel.
2/02/2017
Foundation "Oddity" Premiere PhotosIn an age of overly-produced video shorts, the F troop kept it true to the core and stuck with the tried-and-true formula with a half-hour video of straight hammers. Check out some photos from the premiere here.
1/30/2017
Magnified: Willy LaraCalling this noseblunt at Potrero hairball is a severe understatement. Willy takes it out to the fence and reels it back in. Wow...
12/22/2016
Magnified: Bucky LasekBucky barges Boneless to FS Invert on the extension. If this one goes wrong you’re in a world of hurt.
12/12/2016
Magnified: Dakota ServoldDakota is no stranger to the beastly boardslide, but this rail is a whopper even by his standards.