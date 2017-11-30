Magnified: Grant Taylor and Omar Hassan

Burnout: West Enders It’s that time of the year – video surprises around every corner! Louie Lopez dropped a heck of a bombshell and Volcom and Thrasher offered a sneak peek of his latest masterwork at the Good Bar in Long Beach last night, (which magically aligned on his 23rd birthday.) Cheers, Big Lou!

Who Should be the 2017 Skater of the Year? As another year comes to a close, the caliber of incredible skateboarding continues to blow our minds. Here’s our hot list of SOTY Contenders for 2017. Who’s got your vote?

Magnified: Taylor Kirby Not sure what to even write about this. Just watch it. Taylor, you are a SAVAGE!

Half a Century of Hosoi Christian Hosoi celebrated his 50th birthday at the Combi Bowl with live music and a heavy session. Check out some photos here.