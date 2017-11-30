Magnified: Grant Taylor and Omar Hassan
11/30/2017
Barging doubles at a spot that’s barely wide enough for one, GT and Omar handle biz where few others would stand a chance.
11/27/2017
Burnout: West EndersIt’s that time of the year – video surprises around every corner! Louie Lopez dropped a heck of a bombshell and Volcom and Thrasher offered a sneak peek of his latest masterwork at the Good Bar in Long Beach last night, (which magically aligned on his 23rd birthday.) Cheers, Big Lou!
11/22/2017
Who Should be the 2017 Skater of the Year?As another year comes to a close, the caliber of incredible skateboarding continues to blow our minds. Here’s our hot list of SOTY Contenders for 2017. Who’s got your vote?
11/08/2017
Magnified: Taylor KirbyNot sure what to even write about this. Just watch it. Taylor, you are a SAVAGE!
11/06/2017
Half a Century of HosoiChristian Hosoi celebrated his 50th birthday at the Combi Bowl with live music and a heavy session. Check out some photos here.
10/31/2017
Highland Showdown 2017 VideoFrom coffins camped out on the coping to megaramp madness, the guys and gals of vertical skateboarding put on quite the show in Southern California this past weekend. Peep the insanity.