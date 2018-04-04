Magnified: Kyle Walker and Tyson Peterson

Vans' "Spinning Away" Video Tyson sparks the vid, K-Walks keeps the revs high, and Chima brings down the curtains, but only after some very choice contributions from the rest of the Vans squad. You’re gonna watch this vid more than once.

Vans' "Spinning Away" Teaser You rarely hear the words “I’m looking forward to Monday,” but this coming Monday isn’t like the rest—expect full parts from Tyson, K-Walks and Chima with essential appearances from the rest of the Vans squad.

Hall Of Meat: Tyson Peterson Tyson’s skating usually makes it look easy, but this brutal bash sure looks difficult.

PHX AM 2018 Video Skateboarding is progressing at an unfathomable rate and there’s no better proof than the talent pool at PHX AM. Things just get heavier and heavier each year. Congrats to Ivan Monteiro for taking home the top spot!