Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Magnified: Kyle Walker and Tyson Peterson

4/04/2018

If you could show this footage to a skateboarder 20 years ago their head would explode at the site of seeing not just one, but TWO dudes, grinding down a mountain of a handrail! Crazy times, kids...

  • 4/02/2018

    Vans' "Spinning Away" Video

    Vans&#039; &quot;Spinning Away&quot; Video
    Tyson sparks the vid, K-Walks keeps the revs high, and Chima brings down the curtains, but only after some very choice contributions from the rest of the Vans squad. You’re gonna watch this vid more than once.
  • 3/30/2018

    Vans' "Spinning Away" Teaser

    Vans&#039; &quot;Spinning Away&quot; Teaser
    You rarely hear the words “I’m looking forward to Monday,” but this coming Monday isn’t like the rest—expect full parts from Tyson, K-Walks and Chima with essential appearances from the rest of the Vans squad.
  • 3/29/2018

    Hall Of Meat: Tyson Peterson

    Hall Of Meat: Tyson Peterson
    Tyson’s skating usually makes it look easy, but this brutal bash sure looks difficult. 
  • 3/28/2018

    PHX AM 2018 Video

    PHX AM 2018 Video
    Skateboarding is progressing at an unfathomable rate and there’s no better proof than the talent pool at PHX AM. Things just get heavier and heavier each year. Congrats to Ivan Monteiro for taking home the top spot!
  • 3/28/2018

    PHX AM Weekend 2018 Photos

    PHX AM Weekend 2018 Photos
    Cowtown’s 17th annual PHX AM contest presented by Vans was hectic! Check out some photos here.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.