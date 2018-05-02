Magnified: Tom Karangelov

New Balance's "The Good Land" Video The Midwest has an unmistakeable grit to it, making skate footage look so raw and rad. The NB crew celebrated the crust with this Rust Belt belter. Looks more like the Great Land to us!

Fatback: New Balance Blessed in the Midwest Capturing the good times, the shenanigans and plenty of shredding, there’s no coverage quite like Fatback coverage. The New Balance crew stacked plenty of serious footage, but watching them mess around is loads of fun. Enjoy...

Magnified: Tom Schaar Schaar skies a fakie flip in the concrete depths of Pizzey Park. His Lifeproof part premieres on Monday.

Magnified: Chase Webb Chase Webb isn't cutting corners; he's sliding through them. Check this Magnified from his bendy boardslide in The Flat Earth and the January issue. Lean back and enjoy the ride.