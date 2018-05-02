Magnified: Tom Karangelov
2/05/2018
Always on the hunt for special spots, Tom K encountered this pole and chain combo that he couldn’t pass up.
-
1/16/2018
New Balance's "The Good Land" VideoThe Midwest has an unmistakeable grit to it, making skate footage look so raw and rad. The NB crew celebrated the crust with this Rust Belt belter. Looks more like the Great Land to us!
-
1/11/2018
Fatback: New Balance Blessed in the MidwestCapturing the good times, the shenanigans and plenty of shredding, there’s no coverage quite like Fatback coverage. The New Balance crew stacked plenty of serious footage, but watching them mess around is loads of fun. Enjoy...
-
12/13/2017
Magnified: Tom SchaarSchaar skies a fakie flip in the concrete depths of Pizzey Park. His Lifeproof part premieres on Monday.
-
12/06/2017
Magnified: Chase WebbChase Webb isn't cutting corners; he's sliding through them. Check this Magnified from his bendy boardslide in The Flat Earth and the January issue. Lean back and enjoy the ride.
-
11/30/2017
Magnified: Grant Taylor and Omar HassanBarging doubles at a spot that’s barely wide enough for one, GT and Omar handle biz where few others would stand a chance while on Volcom's RV Rampage tour.