Magnified: Trevor McClung

Etnies "Album" Premiere Photos The Downtown Independent was the site for the premiere of Etnies' Album, a full-length video showcasing the past four years of the Etnies team's triumphs and their worldly travels.

Trevor McClung for Bones Wheels Trevor McClung comes through with a minute of ripping footage for Bones wheels.

Magnified: Torey Pudwill Torey is a wizard on spots like this but even he had to unlock the code on a difficult flip-out.

Magnified: Samarria Brevard Samarria takes flight over a big double set under protective care of the legendary Bob Ross.