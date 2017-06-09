Magnified: Wes Kremer After dropping a nollie banger, Wes switches it up on a sketchy gap to rail. SOTY is forever.

The DC Promo Video Teaser This video is gonna melt your face off. We guarantee it. Premieres here on Friday...

First Look: Danny Way The legend himself sits down with the new issue, confronting big rails and dishing out Eggplant knowledge.

5 Sequences: 08.31.2017 Mike Blabac brings us 5 stellar sequences featuring Evan Smith, Wes Kremer and Matt Miller. The DC Promo video is gonna be raw.

The Follow Up: Aramis Hudson of Cavi Club The DC X Cavi Club vid was legit! Aramis Hudson talks about the collab, how Cavi Club got started and why you should always bet on yourself. You know what DC stands for? If not, read on, playa!

Hall Of Meat: Chase Webb It’s an honorary status that no one really wants, but this is Chase’s third Hall of Meat this year. Congrats! (He’s also had 1,000 sick makes as well.)

Classics: Evan Smith's "Skateboarding Is Forever" Part Evan is on his own level. Even other pro skaters trip out on how good he is. His skating is timeless and this DC part from 2009 is already a classic.