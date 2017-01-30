Magnified: Willy Lara

Magnified: Bucky Lasek Bucky barges Boneless to FS Invert on the extension. If this one goes wrong you’re in a world of hurt.

Magnified: Dakota Servold Dakota is no stranger to the beastly boardslide, but this rail is a whopper even by his standards.

Magnified: Pedro Delfino It required slams and sweat (and a Rhino headache) but Pedro unlocks the secret to an unusual trick.

Magnified: Windsor James Windsor’s been jumping on them bars for years and he ain’t slowing down anytime soon. After a couple tumbles he handles this double kink like a seasoned vet.