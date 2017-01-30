Magnified: Willy Lara
1/30/2017
Calling this noseblunt at Potrero hairball is a severe understatement. Willy takes it out to the fence and reels it back in. Wow...
12/22/2016
Magnified: Bucky LasekBucky barges Boneless to FS Invert on the extension. If this one goes wrong you’re in a world of hurt.
12/12/2016
Magnified: Dakota ServoldDakota is no stranger to the beastly boardslide, but this rail is a whopper even by his standards.
11/21/2016
Magnified: Pedro DelfinoIt required slams and sweat (and a Rhino headache) but Pedro unlocks the secret to an unusual trick.
11/16/2016
Magnified: Windsor JamesWindsor’s been jumping on them bars for years and he ain’t slowing down anytime soon. After a couple tumbles he handles this double kink like a seasoned vet.
11/02/2016
Magnified: Austyn GilletteThis spot has all the lurkings of a meltdown waiting to happen. Austyn weaves through the run-up, lands into some crust, and ducks through a sketchy roll-away to victory.