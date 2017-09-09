Manramp Goes to Skate Camp

The DC Promo Video We could throw a million superlatives into this caption, but why waste time? T-Funk sparks it, Evan and Wes share a few face-melting minutes and Tiago detonates a legendary part to bring down the curtains. Wow...

The DC Promo Video Teaser This video is gonna melt your face off. We guarantee it. Premieres here on Friday...

5 Sequences: 08.31.2017 Mike Blabac brings us 5 stellar sequences featuring Evan Smith, Wes Kremer and Matt Miller. The DC Promo video is gonna be raw.

Classics: Evan Smith's "Skateboarding Is Forever" Part Evan is on his own level. Even other pro skaters trip out on how good he is. His skating is timeless and this DC part from 2009 is already a classic.