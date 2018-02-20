Marisa Dal Santo's "Ramblin'" Part

Blood Wizard's "Mythical & Magical" Video Blood Wizard just dropped their entire video for you to watch in one sitting.

Jack Given's "Mythical And Magical" Part Jack Given wages war with the raw 'crete with Marisa Dal Santo and Drew Dezort providing backup support. In crust we trust.

Meet the Wizards Starting on Monday, we've got Blood Wizard parts dropping. Get to know what makes these conjurers of chaos tick before witnessing the carnage. Guess who's only got one ball…

Blood Wizard's "Mythical And Magical" Trailer The Wizards are back with a new feature video and we’ve got parts premiering on the site this coming Monday.