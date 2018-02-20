Thrasher Magazine

Marisa Dal Santo's "Ramblin'" Part

2/20/2018

Bad to the bone for over a decade, and she’s still rolling off roofs and taking slams. Marisa is a legend.

  • 8/30/2017

    Blood Wizard's "Mythical & Magical" Video

    Blood Wizard&#039;s &quot;Mythical &amp; Magical&quot; Video
    Blood Wizard just dropped their entire video for you to watch in one sitting.
  • 8/08/2017

    Jack Given's "Mythical And Magical" Part

    Jack Given&#039;s &quot;Mythical And Magical&quot; Part
    Jack Given wages war with the raw 'crete with Marisa Dal Santo and Drew Dezort providing backup support. In crust we trust.
  • 8/04/2017

    Meet the Wizards

    Meet the Wizards
    Starting on Monday, we've got Blood Wizard parts dropping. Get to know what makes these conjurers of chaos tick before witnessing the carnage. Guess who's only got one ball…
  • 8/03/2017

    Blood Wizard's "Mythical And Magical" Trailer

    Blood Wizard&#039;s &quot;Mythical And Magical&quot; Trailer
    The Wizards are back with a new feature video and we’ve got parts premiering on the site this coming Monday.
  • 2/01/2017

    Best of Marisa Dal Santo

    Best of Marisa Dal Santo
    When the Zero squad was chomping on them rails, Marisa was right there with them getting absolutely BUCK. She’s a groundbreaking women’s skater and this edit is a rad collection of some of her heaviest moves.
