Best of Marisa Dal Santo
2/01/2017
When the Zero squad was chomping on them rails, Marisa was right there with them getting absolutely BUCK. She’s a groundbreaking women’s skater and this edit is a rad collection of some of her heaviest moves.
6/29/2015
Burnout: Mile High FlaredThe Stay Flared tour powerslides into Denver for the final demo.
6/24/2015
Marisa Dal Santo's "The Reed Video" PartMarisa has been one of the baddest babes on board for years now. Check her out in this new offering from the “Reed” video.
3/30/2015
PHX Am 2015: Photo RecapCowtown’s 14th annual PHX am presented by Vans took place this weekend and with temperatures reaching 100 degrees the event was destined to be hot.
1/09/2014
The Freedumb Airlines commercialHell yeah, here's a good reminder that skating is still fun. The infamous clothing company is back and wait until you see how diverse and random their team is.
7/16/2013
Skate Rock 2013: Episode 2Chillin' in Illinois. Chicago to Carbondale and then into St. Louis—Raybourn's out, Jaws and Gravette step in. Shop owner quote of the day after it was over, "Is there gonna be a product toss?"