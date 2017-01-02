Thrasher Magazine

Best of Marisa Dal Santo

2/01/2017

When the Zero squad was chomping on them rails, Marisa was right there with them getting absolutely BUCK. She’s a groundbreaking women’s skater and this edit is a rad collection of some of her heaviest moves.

