Mark Suciu's "Verso" Part

Dime Street Challenge 2019: Live at Olympic Stadium With Tokyo 2020 looming, it’s easy to feel like skateboarding is getting too serious. Need some relief? Spend the next nine minutes watching the Dime Street Challenge in Montreal. Ahhh… that’s more like it.

Dime Street Challenge: Live at Olympic Stadium Dime and Vans gathered everyone in Montreal to warm up for the 2020 Olympics.

STILL WATCHIN: Pedro Barros’ Treasure Island 540 Jake’s presence lifted sessions to transcendent heights, powering those in his company to unlock their next-level. Phelper's fire will never go out.

Spitfire's "Keep The Fire Burning" Video You won’t find a sicker road trip squad than this crew right here. The Spit team leaves nothing but scorched Earth and crushed concrete in its wake.