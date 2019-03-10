Mark Suciu's "Verso" Part
10/03/2019
Mark's Cross Continental part birthed a legend, but this one catapults him into the stratosphere. The fastest feet in the biz and an approach to skating without comparison, Suciu's Verso is an absolute gift. Enjoy the show...
10/02/2019
Dime Street Challenge 2019: Live at Olympic StadiumWith Tokyo 2020 looming, it’s easy to feel like skateboarding is getting too serious. Need some relief? Spend the next nine minutes watching the Dime Street Challenge in Montreal. Ahhh… that’s more like it.
10/01/2019
9/24/2019
STILL WATCHIN: Pedro Barros’ Treasure Island 540Jake’s presence lifted sessions to transcendent heights, powering those in his company to unlock their next-level. Phelper's fire will never go out.
9/13/2019
Spitfire's "Keep The Fire Burning" VideoYou won’t find a sicker road trip squad than this crew right here. The Spit team leaves nothing but scorched Earth and crushed concrete in its wake.
9/09/2019
Kevin Baekkel's "Higher Power" PartA savage Norwegian metal soundtrack is the perfect pairing for an absolute lunatic on urethane. Baekkel is out for blood. Get the hell out of his way.