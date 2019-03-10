Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Mark Suciu's "Verso" Part

10/03/2019

Mark's Cross Continental part birthed a legend, but this one catapults him into the stratosphere. The fastest feet in the biz and an approach to skating without comparison, Suciu's Verso is an absolute gift. Enjoy the show...

© 1981–2019 High Speed Productions, Inc.