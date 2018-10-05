Thrasher Magazine

Mason Silva's "Former" Part

5/10/2018

Mason has been relentlessly cranking out top-notch footage and the onslaught won’t be stalling out anytime soon. High-speed and power-packed—this is skateboarding done right!

