Mason Silva's "Former" Part
5/10/2018
Mason has been relentlessly cranking out top-notch footage and the onslaught won’t be stalling out anytime soon. High-speed and power-packed—this is skateboarding done right!
5/07/2018
Vans Pool Party 2018 PhotosThis year’s Pool Party was even more festive than usual as it fell on Cinco De Mayo, and the opening ceremony was kicked off with a traditional mariachi band cranking out tunes next to the bowl.
5/07/2018
First Look: Mason Silva and Louie LopezMason Silva and Louie Lopez tear through the new mag alongside a special guest who’s also named Louie.
4/23/2018
Rough Cut: Mason Silva's "Golden Foytime" FootageMason cruised down to OZ on the SOTY trip and absolutely slaughtered everything in his path. The dude is a one-man demolition squad.
3/15/2018
SOTY Video PremiereThe SOTY Oz Video premiered in Long Beach a few nights ago and all the good homies came out to get a sneak peek. Peep game and get ready for the vid dropping soon!
3/06/2018
Skatepark Round-Up: ElementThe Element team sparked things at the Vista park before heading inside for a special surprise. There’s even a Bam clip involved...