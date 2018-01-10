Matt Bublitz's "Wetlands" Video
10/01/2018
Our videographer and HB loc, Matt Bublitz, whipped up a new edit where he co-stars alongside some of his best friends. Let’s enjoy the fruits of his labor both on the board AND behind the lens.
7/10/2018
Artform's "Poisonous Arts" Vol. 2This crew of tech wizards practice insane skate sorcery. Here’s a sick edit of the Artform apparel riders, featuring Will Fyock, Victor Brooks, TJ Harris, Taylor McClung and Shmatty Chaffin.
4/20/2018
Skate Mental's "Aunt Tammy Vol. 3" VideoJack Curtin has produced top-tier video parts his whole career and shows no signs of slowing down, while Tom K discovers lines in places nobody bothers to look. Press play and repeat. This vid GOES.
4/02/2018
Etnies "Album" Premiere PhotosThe Downtown Independent was the site for the premiere of Etnies' Album, a full-length video showcasing the past four years of the Etnies team's triumphs and their worldly travels.
3/15/2018
SOTY Video PremiereThe SOTY Oz Video premiered in Long Beach a few nights ago and all the good homies came out to get a sneak peek. Peep game and get ready for the vid dropping soon!
3/01/2018
RT4M's "Poisonous Arts Vol. 1" MontageThe Nas track is throwback but the moves in this RT4M vid are deadly modern. Oh, and if you've been wondering what Jordan Hoffart's been doing lately, he's been KILLING it.