Matt Bublitz's "Wetlands" Video

Artform's "Poisonous Arts" Vol. 2 This crew of tech wizards practice insane skate sorcery. Here’s a sick edit of the Artform apparel riders, featuring Will Fyock, Victor Brooks, TJ Harris, Taylor McClung and Shmatty Chaffin.

Skate Mental's "Aunt Tammy Vol. 3" Video Jack Curtin has produced top-tier video parts his whole career and shows no signs of slowing down, while Tom K discovers lines in places nobody bothers to look. Press play and repeat. This vid GOES.

Etnies "Album" Premiere Photos The Downtown Independent was the site for the premiere of Etnies' Album, a full-length video showcasing the past four years of the Etnies team's triumphs and their worldly travels.

SOTY Video Premiere The SOTY Oz Video premiered in Long Beach a few nights ago and all the good homies came out to get a sneak peek. Peep game and get ready for the vid dropping soon!