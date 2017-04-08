Thrasher Magazine

Meet the Wizards

8/04/2017

Starting on Monday, we've got Blood Wizard parts dropping. Get to know what makes these conjurers of chaos tick before witnessing the carnage. Guess who's only got one ball…

