Michael Mackrodt's "Fishing Lines" in Paris 2

BRAAAAD Video: The Extended Edit We gave you the short version of Remy Taveira, Phil Zwijsen, Oscar Candon, Sam Partaix, and Michael Mackrodt's excursion to Indonesia, but here’s a deeper look.

BRAAAAD Video Remy Taveira, Phil Zwijsen, Oscar Candon, Sam Partaix, and Michael Mackrodt shred through Southeast Asia in a beautifully shot short film by Guillaume Perimony.

BRAAAAD Teaser Filmer Guillaume Perimony took the homies Remy Taveira, Phil Zwijsen, Oscar Candon, Sam Partaix, and Michael Mackrodt to Indonesia and Bali. Their short film premieres here on Thursday.

Michael Mackrodt's "Fishing Lines Trans Siberian" Video If obscure skate spots tickle your fancy, then you’re staring at the gold mine right here. World traveler Michael Mackrodt heads to Siberia, a place long associated with an undesirable fate. This video rules.