Michael Mackrodt's "Fishing Lines" in Paris 2
6/28/2018
Somehow, 11 days in Paris adds up to over five minutes of footage for Mr. Mackrodt. That city has so many spots it’s like a GD outbreak of the measles! This video is simply sublime.
11/02/2017
BRAAAAD Video: The Extended EditWe gave you the short version of Remy Taveira, Phil Zwijsen, Oscar Candon, Sam Partaix, and Michael Mackrodt's excursion to Indonesia, but here’s a deeper look.
10/19/2017
BRAAAAD VideoRemy Taveira, Phil Zwijsen, Oscar Candon, Sam Partaix, and Michael Mackrodt shred through Southeast Asia in a beautifully shot short film by Guillaume Perimony.
10/16/2017
BRAAAAD TeaserFilmer Guillaume Perimony took the homies Remy Taveira, Phil Zwijsen, Oscar Candon, Sam Partaix, and Michael Mackrodt to Indonesia and Bali. Their short film premieres here on Thursday.
6/27/2017
Michael Mackrodt's "Fishing Lines Trans Siberian" VideoIf obscure skate spots tickle your fancy, then you’re staring at the gold mine right here. World traveler Michael Mackrodt heads to Siberia, a place long associated with an undesirable fate. This video rules.
6/07/2016
Michael Mackrodt's "Fishing Lines Tunisia" VideoMichael continues his epic planetary spot-hunt by hitting some truly unique North African terrain. This guy rules.