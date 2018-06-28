Thrasher Magazine

Michael Mackrodt's "Fishing Lines" in Paris 2

6/28/2018

Somehow, 11 days in Paris adds up to over five minutes of footage for Mr. Mackrodt. That city has so many spots it’s like a GD outbreak of the measles! This video is simply sublime.

  • 11/02/2017

    BRAAAAD Video: The Extended Edit

    BRAAAAD Video: The Extended Edit
    We gave you the short version of Remy Taveira, Phil Zwijsen, Oscar Candon, Sam Partaix, and Michael Mackrodt's excursion to Indonesia, but here’s a deeper look.
  • 10/19/2017

    BRAAAAD Video

    BRAAAAD Video
    Remy Taveira, Phil Zwijsen, Oscar Candon, Sam Partaix, and Michael Mackrodt shred through Southeast Asia in a beautifully shot short film by Guillaume Perimony.
  • 10/16/2017

    BRAAAAD Teaser

    BRAAAAD Teaser
    Filmer Guillaume Perimony took the homies Remy Taveira, Phil Zwijsen, Oscar Candon, Sam Partaix, and Michael Mackrodt to Indonesia and Bali. Their short film premieres here on Thursday.
  • 6/27/2017

    Michael Mackrodt's "Fishing Lines Trans Siberian" Video

    Michael Mackrodt&#039;s &quot;Fishing Lines Trans Siberian&quot; Video
    If obscure skate spots tickle your fancy, then you’re staring at the gold mine right here. World traveler Michael Mackrodt heads to Siberia, a place long associated with an undesirable fate. This video rules.
  • 6/07/2016

    Michael Mackrodt's "Fishing Lines Tunisia" Video

    Michael Mackrodt&#039;s &quot;Fishing Lines Tunisia&quot; Video
    Michael continues his epic planetary spot-hunt by hitting some truly unique North African terrain. This guy rules.
