Michael Mackrodt's "Fishing Lines Trans Siberian" Video

6/27/2017

If obscure skate spots tickle your fancy, then you’re staring at the gold mine right here. World traveler Michael Mackrodt heads to Siberia, a place long associated with an undesirable fate. This video rules.

