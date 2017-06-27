Michael Mackrodt's "Fishing Lines Trans Siberian" Video
6/27/2017
If obscure skate spots tickle your fancy, then you’re staring at the gold mine right here. World traveler Michael Mackrodt heads to Siberia, a place long associated with an undesirable fate. This video rules.
