Michael Mackrodt's "Fishing Lines Trans Siberian" Video

Michael Mackrodt's "Fishing Lines Tunisia" Video Michael continues his epic planetary spot-hunt by hitting some truly unique North African terrain. This guy rules.

Michael Mackrodt's "Fishing Lines" in West Africa While most of the skateworld dreams of Chinese marble and Barcelona nights, Michael Mackrodt took on the streets of West Africa. Spots are everywhere, keep the search alive.

Visualtraveling "The Edge of Arabia" Video This is more than a skate video. This is a risky rendezvous into an unexplored pocket of the skateboarding universe, The Arabian Peninsula.

Michael Mackrodt's "Fishing Lines" in Paris Paris is a sprawling urban jungle and Michael Mackrodts leaves no stone unturned. The world is yours...