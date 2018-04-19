Thrasher Magazine

Michael Pulizzi's "Thaw and Order" Part

4/19/2018

Pulizzi has the skateboarding controller firmly in his grasp, banging on the buttons and cranking out unfathomable combos. Now he’s reached the BOSS LEVEL and it’s only a matter of time before he beats the game.

