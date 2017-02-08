Mike Arnold's "Lloyds" Part

Atlantic Drift - Episode 4 - New York A haunting inferno sets the tone for the crew’s jaunt over the pond onto American soil. This edit is a fantastic voyage with a massive hammer at the final destination.

Atlantic Drift - Episode 3 - Paris These edits are transcendent, a beautiful synthesis of skateboarding and cinematic atmosphere. Tom Knox and crew hop the Channel for a sidewalk-surfing safari in the streets of Paris.

Atlantic Drift - Episode 2 - St Paul’s It's old, incredibly gritty, and teeming with tourists, but Tom Knox and crew devote this episode to one of Britain's most legendary spots.

Atlantic Drift - Episode 1 - London A striking and beautifully shot slice of London, encapsulating all the sites and sounds that make the street skating so glorious. This video is epic.