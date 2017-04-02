Mikey Ray's "Grab da Gauge" Part
Mikey honors the proud tradition of handrail domination established by his Canadian forefathers, and also makes himself at home on every slab of terrain. This part is solid as a rock.
Robbie Brockel's "Surveillance" PartThis is a blistering barrage of a video part. Hammer after hammer, Robbie imposes his will on each and every spot, capping the party with one of the greatest kickflips on record.
Dave Abair's "Scumco & Sons" PartAbair assaults the streets like a bat outta hell, smashing all walls, porches, and ledges in his path before bombing the steepest grades from San Francisco to the Steel City. Cheers to a true street skating part.
Best of Marisa Dal SantoWhen the Zero squad was chomping on them rails, Marisa was right there with them getting absolutely BUCK. She’s a groundbreaking women’s skater and this edit is a rad collection of some of her heaviest moves.
Hall of Meat: Nick EspinozaNick picks a crusty line for this drop-in and gets crushed.
All City Showdown 2016: LaborWe jet from the Mile High City to the sprawling five boroughs, with Labor skateshop hosting the New York edition of the ACS. So many spots, so little time…
SKATELINE: 01.31.2017Marc Johnson needs a sponsor, The Worble skates their friend, Dan Mancina defys odds and more in today's episode of Skateline.
Foundation "Oddity" Premiere PhotosIn an age of overly-produced video shorts, the F troop kept it true to the core and stuck with the tried-and-true formula with a half-hour video of straight hammers. Check out some photos from the premiere here.
All City Showdown 2016: 303 BoardsThe Showdown shifts from Seattle to the Rocky Mountains with 303 Boards in Denver hosting the action. The Mile High City has a million spots and a wealth of rippers so you know the streets will get heated.
Firing Line: Robbie BrockelThe singing of a rail, the clacking of bricks and the beautiful sound of a 360 flip being caught. Big Ern's stoked on it and we bet you will be too.
Magnified: Willy LaraCalling this noseblunt at Potrero hairball is a severe understatement. Willy takes it out to the fence and reels it back in. Wow...