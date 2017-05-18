Thrasher Magazine

Milton Martinez's "Creature Video" Part

5/18/2017

There isn’t anyone on the planet who better represents SKATE AND DESTROY. Milton is a one-man wrecking crew. Get out of the way!

 

Get The Creature Video on iTunes here.

