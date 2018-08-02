Thrasher Magazine

My War: Chase Webb

2/08/2018

There are mega-kinkers and then there’s THIS, a super mutant-rail that really has no business being skated. However, Chase is a psycho and launched himself into the history books with a hellacious one-two knockout punch.

