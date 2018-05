My War: Chris Joslin

Chris Joslin's "Album" Part Check out this 24 hour special airing of Chris Joslin's "Album" part.

Rough Cut: Aidan Campbell's "Album" Part Every major full-length usually has that one guy who is the surprise brain-melter of the project. Aidan fits that role in ALBUM. He has lots of sick surprises and, of course, his ender involves one of the gnarliest spots ever skated.

Rough Cut: Ryan Lay's "Album" Part Ryan Lay is really, really good at skateboarding and he’s unafraid to tackle some super sketchy terrain. This Rough Cut is dope.

Ryan Lay's "Album" Part Check out this 24 hour special airing of Ryan Lay's Album part.