My War: Gabriel Summers

My War: Jamie Foy El Toro has been a monolithic benchmark since Heath’s lipslide in The End, and while skateboarding continues to progress at a mind-blowing pace, it’s still near impossible to wrap our heads around this front crook.

My War: Ryan Decenzo This double set has been sitting here in San Francisco for years, and besides a Diego Bucchieri Ollie back in 1999, nobody has rolled away from anything. Enter Ryan Decenzo...

My War: Justin "Figgy" Figueroa Nobody puts up a fight like Figgy. He takes the big hits, refuses to give in and won’t stop 'til four wheels hit the ‘crete and he’s riding away. Nothing good comes easy...

My War: Black Dave After a slam this vicious, most would never want to skate the spot again. Dave wanted it in a major way though, and went back for the make. Warrior status!