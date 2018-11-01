Thrasher Magazine

My War: Gabriel Summers

1/11/2018

Gabbers engaged in an epic battle with this rail, and you’ll have to watch this edit to appreciate the gruesome nature of the confrontation. Skateboarding can truly push you to your absolute limits, both mentally and physically. Wow...

