My War: Gabriel Summers
1/11/2018
Gabbers engaged in an epic battle with this rail, and you’ll have to watch this edit to appreciate the gruesome nature of the confrontation. Skateboarding can truly push you to your absolute limits, both mentally and physically. Wow...
-
12/19/2017
My War: Jamie FoyEl Toro has been a monolithic benchmark since Heath’s lipslide in The End, and while skateboarding continues to progress at a mind-blowing pace, it’s still near impossible to wrap our heads around this front crook.
-
6/09/2017
My War: Ryan DecenzoThis double set has been sitting here in San Francisco for years, and besides a Diego Bucchieri Ollie back in 1999, nobody has rolled away from anything. Enter Ryan Decenzo...
-
11/22/2016
My War: Justin "Figgy" FigueroaNobody puts up a fight like Figgy. He takes the big hits, refuses to give in and won’t stop 'til four wheels hit the ‘crete and he’s riding away. Nothing good comes easy...
-
9/28/2016
My War: Black DaveAfter a slam this vicious, most would never want to skate the spot again. Dave wanted it in a major way though, and went back for the make. Warrior status!
-
6/02/2016
The Follow Up: Gabriel SummersYou’ve seen the part, and here is your chance to get to know Gabbers, the madman from Tasmania.