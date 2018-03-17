Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Neil Herrick's "Fairmans 4" Part

3/17/2018

It’s always an honor to premiere the best part from a hardcore shop video. There’s always surprises, unique trick choices, and of course one-of-a-kind raw street spots. Long live East Coast skating! Fairman’s has a 40+ year skate history in West Chester, PA, and they’re still going strong.

  • 3/17/2018

    NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob" Article

    NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob" Article
    When the top ladies of 'boarding hit the road to AZ, things heat up! Check the article (written by Nora!) from the April issue of the mag. There will be barf.
  • 3/17/2018

    Skate Mental's "Aunt Tammy Vol. 2" Video

    Skate Mental's "Aunt Tammy Vol. 2" Video
    The Euros turn up for Volume 2, with Del Campo, Nando, Karsten, Wieger and Giorgi going full mental. Last clip will melt your already scorched face all the way off.
  • 3/17/2018

    Hall of Meat: Nora Vasconcellos

    Hall of Meat: Nora Vasconcellos
    That loveseat produces a world of hurt as Nora gets bounced and bodied.
  • 3/17/2018

    SOTY Video Premiere

    SOTY Video Premiere
    The SOTY Oz Video premiered in Long Beach a few nights ago and all the good homies came out to get a sneak peek. Peep game and get ready for the vid dropping soon! 
  • 3/17/2018

    Girls Combi Pool Classic Video

    Girls Combi Pool Classic Video
    The progression is incredible. These ladies kill it harder and harder every year. Cheers to another epic day at Combi and big ups to Nicole Hause for taking home the top spot!
  • 3/17/2018

    Tyler Thomas' "Energy" Part

    Tyler Thomas' "Energy" Part
    Tyler Thomas brings the heat to the cold concrete of Bodymore. This edit is 100% raw street skateboarding.
  • 3/17/2018

    The Year I got SOTY: Arto Saari

    The Year I got SOTY: Arto Saari
    What’s it like to have all your dreams come true? Arto Saari went from Arctic Circle obscurity to SOTY in under two years – while filming for two videos at once, charging the biggest handrails of all time and dealing with a maniac photographer named Daniel Harold Sturt. Hell of a ride. Read on!
  • 3/17/2018

    Rough Cut: Habitat Welcomes Flo Mirtain

    Rough Cut: Habitat Welcomes Flo Mirtain
    Flo whipped us over the head with a whopper of an intro part for Habitat. Here’s a look at the triumphs and tribulations amid the making of an outstanding video.
  • 3/17/2018

    Firing Line: Sascha Daley

    Firing Line: Sascha Daley
    Sascha weaves through an appealing ledged landscape before hopping onto a sketchy bannister.
  • 3/17/2018

    James Moore's "Gooch Dawgs Vol. 4" Part

    James Moore's "Gooch Dawgs Vol. 4" Part
    Here's a friendly reminder from James Moore to always take those two extra pushes. If it's worth doing, it's worth doing fast. This part rips.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.