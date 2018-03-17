Neil Herrick's "Fairmans 4" Part
It’s always an honor to premiere the best part from a hardcore shop video. There’s always surprises, unique trick choices, and of course one-of-a-kind raw street spots. Long live East Coast skating! Fairman’s has a 40+ year skate history in West Chester, PA, and they’re still going strong.
NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob" ArticleWhen the top ladies of 'boarding hit the road to AZ, things heat up! Check the article (written by Nora!) from the April issue of the mag. There will be barf.
Skate Mental's "Aunt Tammy Vol. 2" VideoThe Euros turn up for Volume 2, with Del Campo, Nando, Karsten, Wieger and Giorgi going full mental. Last clip will melt your already scorched face all the way off.
Hall of Meat: Nora VasconcellosThat loveseat produces a world of hurt as Nora gets bounced and bodied.
SOTY Video PremiereThe SOTY Oz Video premiered in Long Beach a few nights ago and all the good homies came out to get a sneak peek. Peep game and get ready for the vid dropping soon!
Girls Combi Pool Classic VideoThe progression is incredible. These ladies kill it harder and harder every year. Cheers to another epic day at Combi and big ups to Nicole Hause for taking home the top spot!
Tyler Thomas' "Energy" PartTyler Thomas brings the heat to the cold concrete of Bodymore. This edit is 100% raw street skateboarding.
The Year I got SOTY: Arto SaariWhat’s it like to have all your dreams come true? Arto Saari went from Arctic Circle obscurity to SOTY in under two years – while filming for two videos at once, charging the biggest handrails of all time and dealing with a maniac photographer named Daniel Harold Sturt. Hell of a ride. Read on!
Rough Cut: Habitat Welcomes Flo MirtainFlo whipped us over the head with a whopper of an intro part for Habitat. Here’s a look at the triumphs and tribulations amid the making of an outstanding video.
Firing Line: Sascha DaleySascha weaves through an appealing ledged landscape before hopping onto a sketchy bannister.
James Moore's "Gooch Dawgs Vol. 4" PartHere's a friendly reminder from James Moore to always take those two extra pushes. If it's worth doing, it's worth doing fast. This part rips.