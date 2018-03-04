Thrasher Magazine

NHS' "Mud Sweatin' Beers" Video

4/03/2018

Seven dudes, ten hot-as-hell days in the South, 1,000 PBRs and seventeen gallons of perspiration—NHS sent some soldiers into battle this summer and they came home victorious (and drenched). Looks like rails slide better when they're dripping with sweat.

