Nike SB's "I-58 Tour" Video

12/27/2017

There are some big names on this road trip but they keep it core by hitting skateshops, raw streets, and old school demos. These guys are incredible. Featuring Guy Mariano, Carlos Ribeiro, Luan Olivera, Sean Malto, Theotis Beasley, and some ripping/new blood.

