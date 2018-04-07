No Hotels' "Paper Trails 4 Day Weekend" Video

Plus Skateshop's 30th Anniversary Montage For over 30 years, Plus Skateshop has cultivated the skateboarding scene in Florida. Cheers to 30 more! Now check out this montage of their top-notch team.

No Hotels' "Paper Trails" Video An epic crew guzzling brews, logging road miles, sleeping under the stars and shredding everything in sight. What a killer journey and incredible edit. This is everything we love about skateboarding in one video.

No Hotels' "Paper Trails" Article The No Hotels crew hit the road from FL to CA, camping and shredding everything in sight. If these photos don't make you want to hit the road with your tent, your board and your friends, then you need to seek medical attention immediately.

King of the Road 2016: Highest, Longest, Most Winners Biggest rail, best prank, MVP – check out who won what in the heaviest KOTR of all time. Watch it now, free, worldwide! See you next summer.