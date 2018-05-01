No Hotels' "Paper Trails" Video

No Hotels' "Paper Trails" Article The No Hotels crew hit the road from FL to CA, camping and shredding everything in sight. If these photos don't make you want to hit the road with your tent, your board and your friends, then you need to seek medical attention immediately.

SOTY 2017 Party Photos Friday’s SOTY celebration in San Francisco was one for the ages, as Foy was crowned and Nickatina elevated the party to another level. Big ups to everyone that made it out.

SOTY 2017: THE FINALISTS Too many shredders? Glaring omissions? Looming conspiracies? All part of the SOTY experience! One thing’s for sure – the dudes on this list all kicked skateboarding’s ass in 2017. Read the stats, watch the videos and cast your vote who YOU think should get the little man in shorts. Congrats to all our contenders and everyone who ripped this year!

SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" Video They can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!