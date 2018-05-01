No Hotels' "Paper Trails" Video
An epic crew guzzling brews, logging road miles, sleeping under the stars and shredding everything in sight. What a killer journey and incredible edit. This is everything we love about skateboarding in one video.
No Hotels' "Paper Trails" ArticleThe No Hotels crew hit the road from FL to CA, camping and shredding everything in sight. If these photos don't make you want to hit the road with your tent, your board and your friends, then you need to seek medical attention immediately.
SOTY 2017 Party PhotosFriday’s SOTY celebration in San Francisco was one for the ages, as Foy was crowned and Nickatina elevated the party to another level. Big ups to everyone that made it out.
SOTY 2017: THE FINALISTSToo many shredders? Glaring omissions? Looming conspiracies? All part of the SOTY experience! One thing’s for sure – the dudes on this list all kicked skateboarding’s ass in 2017. Read the stats, watch the videos and cast your vote who YOU think should get the little man in shorts. Congrats to all our contenders and everyone who ripped this year!
SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" VideoThey can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!
Who Should be the 2017 Skater of the Year?As another year comes to a close, the caliber of incredible skateboarding continues to blow our minds. Here’s our hot list of SOTY Contenders for 2017. Who’s got your vote?